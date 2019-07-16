Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Share Price Declined While Edgepoint Investment Group Lowered Holding by $3.87 Million; Headinvest Position in Celgene (CELG) Has Cut by $1.12 Million

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 51.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 11,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,297 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 23,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $91.74. About 1.89M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (CELG); 30/05/2018 – Denali Has Chosen to Exercise Early Option to Acquire Asset-Centric Vehicle F-Star Gamma Ltd; 07/03/2018 – Celgene (CELG) Gains on Activist Chatter; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 24/04/2018 – Street View: Prothena’s early pipeline assets now in focus

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 73,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 460,833 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS IMF VIEW OF CANADA DEBT IS TOO `SIMPLISTIC’; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$534M; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS NO SIGNS CLIENTS AT RISK FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER ANNUAL MEETING; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO `Disappointed’ With Lack of Pipeline Progress; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER TORONTO EVENT; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES TO SALES PRACTICES IN WAKE OF FCAC INVESTIGATION; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank 2Q Net C$2.18B; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES 11% CET1 RATIO AFTER CLOSE OF ACQUISITIONS; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS RULES HAVEN’T AFFECTED MORTGAGE DEMAND

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 11,995 shares to 5.58 million shares, valued at $725.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 22,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 9.76 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gibraltar Capital invested in 10,716 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 1,666 shares in its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il holds 212,716 shares. Johnson Counsel has invested 0.06% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.24% or 58,330 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.03% or 171,651 shares. Kistler owns 0.35% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 8,988 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.16% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 306,913 shares. Thomasville Bancorp accumulated 32,437 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 1.99M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Interocean Cap Ltd owns 3,523 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited invested in 0.05% or 13,020 shares. Todd Asset Limited Company invested 1.38% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 9.36 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.