Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Market Value Declined While Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Holder Lomas Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 21,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.42M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 273,349 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU, ENTER INTO; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS IFRS9 RULES ‘WILL BE MANAGEABLE’; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Noninterest Income C$3.11B; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO STILL `OPTIMISTIC’ ON MORTGAGE GROWTH FOR YEAR; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS U.K. DISLOCATION WOULD NOT BE MATERIAL TO BANK; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS SPEECH IN TORONTO; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 105,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 325,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.20M, down from 430,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $551.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $193.08. About 9.83 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/03/2018 – CBC News Alerts: BREAKING: Reuters reports Blackberry has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Facebook, WhatsApp and; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Pallone: Ranking Member Pallone’s Opening Remarks at Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 09/03/2018 – WARNER MUSIC -DEAL PAVES WAY FOR USERS TO CREATE, UPLOAD AND SHARE VIDEOS ON FACEBOOK WITH LICENSED MUSIC FROM ARTISTS AND SONGWRITERS; 10/04/2018 – LIVE now: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 20/03/2018 – The View from Silicon Valley: Facebook’s Double-Edged Sword — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Expects to Testify at Congressional Hearing; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK ‘NEEDS TO DO A LOT BETTER’ ENFORCING ITS POLICIES ABOUT CONTENT; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK HAS PLEDGED DATA BREACHES WILL END; 12/05/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those W

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.62 billion for 9.90 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 11,390 shares to 62,080 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 2.03M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.41 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $931.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simply Good Foods Co by 118,958 shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $41.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 188,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.79 million. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $124,035. 15,900 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $2.39M were sold by Cox Christopher K.