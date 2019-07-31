Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Market Valuation Declined While Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered by $4.32 Million Its Position; As Us Bancorp (USB) Stock Value Declined, Montecito Bank & Trust Has Lowered by $446,880 Its Holding

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 67.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 9,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,528 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219,000, down from 13,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.14. About 5.47 million shares traded or 4.71% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 73.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 81,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 29,205 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 473,850 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK PLANS TO IMPLEMENT FCAC REPORT RECOMMENDATIONS: CEO; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD FOR C$130M; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS HARD TO DISENTANGLE B-20 FROM HOUSING SLOWDOWN; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 2Q CET1 RATIO 12%, EST. 11.7%; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER ANNUAL MEETING; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO Addresses Shareholders And Promotes Employee Development In His Address At The Scotiabank Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Scotiabank Inverlat, Otlk Stbl; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: Rajagopal Viswanathan to Service as Acting Finance Chief, Effective Immediately; 29/05/2018 – Noninterest Income Boosts Scotiabank’s Top Line — Earnings Review

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.87 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,800 shares to 15,202 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 15,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.46 million shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc stated it has 4.10 million shares. 538,311 are held by Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Liability. Ycg Ltd owns 71,988 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Mgmt Lc reported 33,864 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 16,263 were accumulated by Harris Assocs Limited Partnership. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 1.16M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 87,961 shares. Acg Wealth invested 0.08% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Burt Wealth Advsr has 11,773 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reported 5,624 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 5.03 million were reported by Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Co. Cetera Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 38,046 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank reported 125,928 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 26,293 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Business Partners Unit Ltd Lp by 18,500 shares to 141,537 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 63,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust Gold Shs (GLD).

