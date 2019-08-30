Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holder Voloridge Investment Management Has Increased Holding; Oracle Investment Management Stake in Accelerate Diagnostics (Call) (AXDX) Has Cut as Shares Declined

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Call) (AXDX) by 66.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 407,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 206,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 613,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $19.37. About 179,571 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXDX); 21/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics announces sizeable release of new data at ECCMID 2018; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS; 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 103.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 10,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 19,826 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $53. About 1.11 million shares traded or 52.63% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS BEEN IN TALKS WITH CANADIAN, MEXICAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS OVER NAFTA; 25/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS, SSTRT 2018-1; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH RISK PROFILE AT BANK; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘STILL DOING HOMEWORK’ ON BANKING POT COMPANIES; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Rev C$7.06B; 05/03/2018 Till Capital Reports IG Copper Drill Campaign Underway at Malmyzh and Engagement of Scotiabank; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WILL INVEST C$250 MILLION OVER TEN YEARS IN TRAINING STAFF FOR DIGITAL ECONOMY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES 52% PRODUCTIVITY RATIO GOAL FOR 2019; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING 2882.TW SAYS ITS BANKING AND INSURANCE UNITS SCRAP PLAN TO BUY 100 PCT STAKE IN MALAYSIA’S THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BERHAD; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold AXDX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Synovus Fincl Corporation owns 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 1,636 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 1.11 million shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.01% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 56 shares. Chartist Ca invested in 64,765 shares. Moreover, Artal Grp Sa has 0.43% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 34,754 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cutter Brokerage invested in 0.13% or 21,245 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 616 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Citigroup Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Vanguard Gp accumulated 1.39M shares. 348,805 were accumulated by Selkirk Lc.

