Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holder Toron Capital Markets Cut Holding; As Paychex (PAYX) Share Value Rose, Holder Hendershot Investments Has Decreased Its Position

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 235,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.30 million, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 292,826 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS EFFICIENCY GAINS FROM IMPROVING OPERATIONS; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS IMF VIEW OF CANADA DEBT IS TOO `SIMPLISTIC’; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK NAMES RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAW NOTICEABLE DECLINE IN BROKER DEPOSIT BOOK IN 2Q; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO COMMENTS ON LATAM ACQUISITION POTENTIAL; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA SAYS ITS PERUVIAN SUBSIDIARY, SCOTIABANK PERU, REACHED AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO BUY A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WASN’T EXPECTING B-20 IMPACT TO BE THAT SIGNIFICANT; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO DISCUSSES IMPACT OF B-20 UNDERWRITING RULES; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WAITING TO RECEIVE INDIVIDUAL REPORT FROM FCAC; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q-End Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12%

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 21.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 11,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 41,978 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45 million, down from 53,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 382,070 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98 million and $304.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vse Corp (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 61,490 shares to 133,609 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.68 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,304 shares to 7,476 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) by 368,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 10.49 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

