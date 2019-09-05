Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holder Portland Investment Counsel Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Declined; Shareholder Gagnon Securities Has Upped Five9 (FIVN) Position

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 295,618 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.62M, up from 282,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 299,363 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 278,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 million, down from 365,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 402,028 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS ACQUISITIONS REMAIN PART OF BANK STRATEGY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WOULD MULL MORE TAKEOVERS IF IT’S RIGHT OPPORTUNITY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAW NOTICEABLE DECLINE IN BROKER DEPOSIT BOOK IN 2Q; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN COMMENTS IN 2Q MEDIA CALL; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO DISCUSSES IMPACT OF B-20 UNDERWRITING RULES; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan’s Cathay Financial scraps plan to buy Bank of Nova Scotia’s Malaysia unit; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING IN TORONTO; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Auto Abs Issued By Bank Of Nova Scotia; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MORTGAGE GROWTH PACE MODERATED AFTER B-20 RULES

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 287,081 shares to 368,042 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66B for 9.94 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 24,127 shares to 20,109 shares, valued at $666,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 230,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR).

