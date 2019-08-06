Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holder Moors & Cabot Has Upped Its Holding; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Azimuth Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.65 Million as Shares Rose

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 9,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 19,158 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 9,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.64. About 742,834 shares traded or 8.69% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES 52% PRODUCTIVITY RATIO GOAL FOR 2019; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS ACQUISITIONS REMAIN PART OF BANK STRATEGY; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS NEW BANKING SYS WILL IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES MID SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE GROWTH ESTIMATE; 17/05/2018 – Scotiabank quits as primary dealer of UK government debt – DMO; 27/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SCOTIABANK URUGUAY’S IDR AT ‘BBB+, UPGRADES VR; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS HELPED FACILITATE MEETINGS BETWEEN PRIVATE, PUBLIC SECTOR LEADERS IN MEXICO AND CANADA ABOUT NAFTA; 09/05/2018 – Scotiabank To Acquire 51% Of Banco Cencosud In Peru And Enter Into Partnership Agreement; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $3,950 MLN VS $3,728 MLN; 17/05/2018 – UK DMO SAYS SCOTIABANK QUITS AS PRIMARY DEALER FOR UK GOVERNMENT DEBT

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 118% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 14,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 27,383 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 12,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $114.97. About 3.69 million shares traded or 8.27% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 01/05/2018 – Chris Cassidy to Lead UPS’s Global Healthcare Logistics Strategy; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01 million worth of stock.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 27,785 shares to 65,050 shares, valued at $10.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 19,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,041 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 18,367 shares. Brookmont Management reported 35,139 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 55.41 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.26% or 103,853 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,002 shares. Convergence Investment Limited Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,958 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sigma Counselors holds 100,332 shares. 14,072 are owned by Hallmark Management Incorporated. First Corp In owns 7,235 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Putnam Limited Company reported 0% stake. Thornburg Investment Mngmt invested 0.39% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hennessy Advsr Inc, California-based fund reported 69,900 shares. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv accumulated 4,835 shares. Profund Ltd Llc reported 13,124 shares stake.

