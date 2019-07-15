Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holder Cibc Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $57.22 Million; Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) Shareholder Arga Investment Management LP Upped Its Holding by $24.01 Million as Stock Value Declined

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.51 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346.32M, down from 7.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 264,044 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank chief executive optimistic NAFTA deal will be reached; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CANADA RETAIL HEAD SAYS MORTGAGE SALES ARE UP 6 PERCENT SO FAR THIS YEAR COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS HARD TO DISENTANGLE B-20 FROM HOUSING SLOWDOWN; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO DISCUSSES IMPACT OF B-20 UNDERWRITING RULES; 05/03/2018 – TILL HIRES SCOTIABANK EUROPE TO HELP WITH BUSINESS INITIATIVES; 05/04/2018 – Pengrowth Provides First Quarter Operational Update and Announces Participation at the CAPP Scotiabank Investment Symposium; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WAITING TO RECEIVE INDIVIDUAL REPORT FROM FCAC; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘GUARDEDLY OPTIMISTIC’ OF NAFTA AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS, SSTRT 2018-1; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK PLANS TO IMPLEMENT FCAC REPORT RECOMMENDATIONS: CEO

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) by 16789.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 2.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.42M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.56M, up from 14,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cnh Industrial Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 537,781 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q ADJ NET $204M, EST. $141.3M; 20/03/2018 – TOBIN RESIGNED MONDAY FROM EUROPE TRUCKMAKER CNH INDUSTRIAL; 16/04/2018 – CNH SEES $500M-$550M CUT IN PLAN LIABILITY ON MODIFICATIONS; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Presentation on adoption of new accounting standards published on corporate website; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES RETIREE BENEFITS ALIGNMENT FOLLOWING FAVORABLE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior debt to Ba1, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating and improves outlook to positive; 23/03/2018 – CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64 billion for 9.77 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 9,002 shares to 125,289 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 92,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 125,650 shares to 144,200 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 75,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,400 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technol (NASDAQ:SIMO).

