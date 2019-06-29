Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Cut Stake by $306,287; Cim Investment Mangement Has Lifted Its Amgen (AMGN) Position by $452,466

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 69.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 2,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,833 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 3,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $184.28. About 3.75M shares traded or 30.43% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 5,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 805,448 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.92 million, down from 811,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.35. About 808,526 shares traded or 22.27% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO REITERATES OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE VOLUME GROWTH; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS SPEECH IN TORONTO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CANADA RETAIL HEAD SAYS MORTGAGE SALES ARE UP 6 PERCENT SO FAR THIS YEAR COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘GUARDEDLY OPTIMISTIC’ OF NAFTA AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 01/05/2018 – Scotiabank Completes Acquisition Of Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited; 25/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS, SSTRT 2018-1; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan’s Cathay Financial scraps plan to buy Bank of Nova Scotia’s Malaysia unit; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK NAMES RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,838 were reported by Waters Parkerson & Company Llc. Two Sigma Secs holds 5,548 shares. Johnson Counsel holds 0.11% or 26,619 shares. Chemung Canal Trust reported 12,401 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.44% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 75,700 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 0.29% or 534,894 shares. East Coast Asset Management Ltd has 3,132 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Roosevelt Investment Gp reported 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 1.50 million shares. Mariner Lc holds 0.12% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 43,460 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 3.91M shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited owns 128,838 shares. Telos Incorporated has invested 0.99% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Oakwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Co Ca reported 2.38% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 2,487 shares to 1,977 shares, valued at $391,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Industrial Realty Tr (NYSE:FR) by 8,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,672 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64B for 9.99 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.