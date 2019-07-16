Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Stock Price Rose While Sabal Trust Co Cut by $18.22 Million Its Stake; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Market Value Rose While Cohen Lawrence B Increased Holding by $752,518

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 98.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 246,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,958 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 249,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.04. About 136,576 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 30/05/2018 – BMO CHIEF RISK OFFICER SAYS CYBERSECURITY `ONGOING PRIORITY’; 13/04/2018 – Illinois.gov: BMO Harris Bank and the Illinois Housing Development Authority Partner to Help Underwater Homeowners; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC AMPH.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 30/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal’s quarterly earnings beat market expectations; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 01/05/2018 – BMO Financial Group To Acquire NY-based KGS-Alpha Capital Markets; 16/05/2018 – HSBC Undercuts BMO, TD on Variable Rates as Mortgage Fight Brews; 28/03/2018 – FERRO CORP FOE.N : BMO STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM AND $29 TARGET PRICE; 25/05/2018 – BMO Low Volatilty Emerging Markets Equity ETF Above 200-D-MA

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 7,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 13,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.08. About 719,027 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 1.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.82 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.18B for 10.28 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.