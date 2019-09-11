Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Shares Declined While Hbk Investments LP Has Upped Holding by $1.26 Million; As Kar Auction Services (KAR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Martingale Asset Management LP Cut Its Stake

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 171.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 17,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The hedge fund held 26,905 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $72.15. About 48,496 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 07/05/2018 – ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC ATGE.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL – IN CURRENT QTR, RECORDED RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $192 MLN AFTER-TAX, PRIMARILY RELATED TO SEVERANCE; 28/03/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL CFO FLYNN SPEAKS AT NATIONAL BANK EVENT; 26/03/2018 – ATALAYA MINING PLC ATYM.L : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 240P FROM 210P; 30/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$160M; 30/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal Receives Regulatory Approvals for Normal Course Issuer Bid; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL 2Q RECOVERY OF CREDIT LOSSES C$160.0M; 26/03/2018 – TECK RESOURCES LTD TECKb.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 04/05/2018 – STELCO HOLDINGS INC STLC.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$35 FROM C$30; 30/05/2018 – BMO CFO SAYS ALL PARTS OF BANK AFFECTED BY RESTRUCTURING COSTS

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) by 47.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 87,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 96,125 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, down from 183,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 220,575 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 3.36 million shares to 853,058 shares, valued at $11.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 18,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,512 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northwest Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 68,000 shares to 394,029 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 175,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Chimera Investment Co.

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 44.29% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KAR’s profit will be $50.56M for 17.37 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.