Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Shareholder Sabal Trust Co Has Cut Its Holding; Barrett Asset Management Has Increased Eog Res Com (EOG) Position by $1.04 Million

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 98.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 246,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,958 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 249,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.91. About 249,881 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $23.00/Share From $22.00 by BMO Capital; 04/05/2018 – Toronto Star: Ontario is most at risk in Great Lakes region to NAFTA disruptions, BMO reports; 14/03/2018 – Have Yields Peaked for 2018? BMO Thinks So With 10-Year at 2.8%; 26/03/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2900P; 11/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 17/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Bank of Montreal $575m+ No-Grow Prime Auto ABS; 22/03/2018 – RESOLUTE ENERGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT WITH BMO; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL – IN CURRENT QTR, RECORDED RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $192 MLN AFTER-TAX, PRIMARILY RELATED TO SEVERANCE; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 08/05/2018 – MOVES- UBS Wealth, BMO Global Asset, Hermes Investment

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 10,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,942 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37 million, up from 119,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 3.02 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5,901 shares to 371,314 shares, valued at $19.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 32,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 1.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.82 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 10.26 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 93 shares in its portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0.26% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,000 shares. 125 are held by Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co. 62,035 were reported by Northeast Inv. Texas-based Tctc Hldg Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 3,424 are owned by Murphy Mgmt. Fayez Sarofim And, a Texas-based fund reported 91,374 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Sit Invest Assocs holds 8,880 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 23,300 shares for 5.15% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 45,868 shares. Tributary Cap Management Limited Liability holds 4,520 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wendell David Inc holds 13,849 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, Idaho-based fund reported 7,058 shares.