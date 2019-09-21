Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Shareholder Pictet North America Advisors Sa Decreased Its Stake by $357,900; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined, National Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $735,604

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 45.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 9,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 11,441 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $871,000, down from 21,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 13/04/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broadcom Ltd plan to; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, BROADCOM RECEIVED LETTER FROM TREASURY DATED MARCH 5; 13/04/2018 – The HP Envy X2 is among the first new Windows 10 laptops to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN JANUARY PLEDGED TO CUT $1 BILLION IN COSTS; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cutting Jobs to Live Up to Promise of Slashing Costs

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 4,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 69,689 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.28 million, down from 74,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 405,256 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 15/05/2018 – LSB Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 21/05/2018 – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC NVT.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; TARGET PRICE $28; 06/03/2018 – MORTGAGE CO OF CANADA HIRES EX-BMO BANKER TEJANI AS PRESIDENT; 28/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL SAYS HAVE NOTIFIED AND ARE WORKING WITH RELEVANT AUTHORITIES AS CONTINUE TO ASSESS SITUATION; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S CORP MCO.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $173 FROM $161; 11/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 09/05/2018 – GLAUKOS CORP GKOS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 30/05/2018 – BMO CFO SAYS 2Q MORTGAGE PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 2.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.78 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.16B for 10.09 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual EPS reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.68% EPS growth.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $687.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,170 shares to 131,021 shares, valued at $25.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI).

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $912.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund (PFL) by 36,906 shares to 51,049 shares, valued at $603,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 12,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

