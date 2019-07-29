Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Shareholder Lincluden Management LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $838,050 as Share Price Rose; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cim Has Lowered Position

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 11,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 566,169 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.36M, down from 577,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.91. About 258,187 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL 2Q BASEL III CET 1 RATIO 11.3%, EST. 11.5%; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Is Maintained at Market Perform by BMO Capital; 28/03/2018 – BMO’S FLYNN COMMENTS ON $2B MORTGAGE PORTFOLIO PURCHASE IN U.S; 28/03/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $125 TARGET PRICE; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL GETS APPROVALS FOR NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 27/04/2018 – FORTIVE CORP FTV.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $87; 30/05/2018 – BMO U.S. Banking Profit Rises 46% — Earnings Review

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 26.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 2,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,040 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 9,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $235.2. About 548,931 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M

More notable recent Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO): An Undervalued Giant – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Westlake Chemical Setting Realistic Guidance Will Boost Investor Confidence, BMO Says – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: 2 Dividend Stocks Offering Capital Gains – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Stressed-Out Retirees: Here Are 3 â€œForever Assetsâ€ Yielding Up to 4% (for Both Riches and Sleep) – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bank of Montreal (BMO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12,770 shares to 49,619 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 122,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 1.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.82 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.18B for 10.26 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69M for 96.39 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.