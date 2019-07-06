Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Share Value Rose While Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Trimmed by $901,590 Its Holding; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Rose, Iowa State Bank Trimmed Its Stake by $641,212

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 6.94M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 10,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 299,841 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.79 million, down from 310,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $77.18. About 306,284 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 28/03/2018 – BMO CFO FLYNN ENDS TALK AT NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL EVENT; 28/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL – BELIEVE FRAUDSTERS ORIGINATED ATTACK FROM OUTSIDE COUNTRY; 30/05/2018 – BMO CFO SAYS ALL PARTS OF BANK AFFECTED BY RESTRUCTURING COSTS; 28/05/2018 – BMO Financial: Working With Relevant Authorities; 28/05/2018 – BMO Financial: Fraudsters Claim to Posses Some Personal, Financial Information for Limited Number of Customers; 01/05/2018 – BMO Financial: KGS-Alpha Acquisition Complementary to U.S. Strategy; 11/04/2018 – PLATINUM GROUP METALS – CONTINUES TO ACTIVELY ASSESS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WITH ADVISORS BMO NESBITT BURNS INC AND MACQUARIE CAPITAL MARKETS CANADA; 28/03/2018 – SEMAFO INC SMF.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$6.5 FROM C$6; 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 28/05/2018 – BMO Financial: Believe Attack Originated From Outside Country

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 4,103 shares to 11,661 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 1.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.82 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 10.43 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.15 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

