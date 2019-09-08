Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Share Value Declined While Guardian Capital LP Has Decreased Stake by $1.72 Million; As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Price Rose, Wagner Bowman Management Has Upped Its Holding

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 23,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.82M, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $69.91. About 498,027 shares traded or 6.36% up from the average. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 29/05/2018 – BMO SAYS CLIENTS WON’T LOSE MONEY FROM INCIDENT; 30/05/2018 – BMO CFO SAYS CLIENT-FACING JOBS NOT IMPACTED IN MEANINGFUL WAY; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC AMN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 09/04/2018 – EN+ GROUP PLC ENPLq.L : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC CHUY.O : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $27; 30/05/2018 – BMO CFO SAYS IT’S `TOO EARLY TO TELL’ IMPACT FROM BASEL REFORMS; 14/03/2018 – IPT: BANK OF MONTREAL GBP BMARK 6/2022 SENIOR UKT +HIGH 80S A; 26/03/2018 – FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD FM.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$26 FROM C$24; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-BMO Global appoints Bart Kuíjpers head of fiduciary management business

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $125. About 168,142 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 2.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.78 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 9.60 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.68% EPS growth.

