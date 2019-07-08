Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Holding Maintained by Fiera Capital Corp; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Raised Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Position by $2.13 Million; Stock Value Rose

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 4,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.61 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $76.91. About 25,169 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 11/04/2018 – PLATINUM GROUP METALS – CONTINUES TO ACTIVELY ASSESS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WITH ADVISORS BMO NESBITT BURNS INC AND MACQUARIE CAPITAL MARKETS CANADA; 26/03/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC METC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 30/05/2018 – BMO AIMS TO ENHANCE ITS SECURITY MEASURES AFTER INCIDENT; 28/03/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $125 TARGET PRICE; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL – IN CURRENT QTR, RECORDED RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $192 MLN AFTER-TAX, PRIMARILY RELATED TO SEVERANCE; 11/04/2018 – PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP PBH.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$134 FROM C$118; 30/05/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS RESTRUCTURING CHARGE IS `BANK-WIDE’ COST; 13/04/2018 – Bank Of Montreal Buys New 1.6% Position in Tintri Inc; 28/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $123 TARGET PRICE

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 78,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,984 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18M, up from 294,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.71. About 56,422 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 14.73% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.16% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62

Another recent and important Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “LiqTech International Provides Update to Market on Orders Relating to IMO 2020 – PRNewswire” on January 14, 2019.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 142,035 shares to 48,298 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 48,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,330 shares, and cut its stake in Tech Data Corp. (NASDAQ:TECD).