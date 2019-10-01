Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Holding Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc; Luminus Management Decreased Its Ryerson Holding (RYI) Position by $5.08 Million; Market Value Declined

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 6,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 40,628 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, up from 34,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $73.25. About 369,585 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 29/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL PROVIDES UPDATE ON ‘FRAUDSTER’ INCIDENT; 30/05/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS U.S. SEGMENT GROWING FASTER THAN REST OF BANK; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 10/04/2018 – CLEARPOOL SAYS BMO TO HAVE ACCESS TO CO’S SMART ORDER ROUTER, PROVIDING CROSS-BORDER ACCESS TO US AND CANADIAN EQUITY MARKETS; 29/05/2018 – BMO CALLING AFFECTED CUSTOMERS, OFFERING FREE CREDIT MONITORING; 14/03/2018 – IPT: BANK OF MONTREAL GBP BMARK 6/2022 SENIOR UKT +HIGH 80S A; 30/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 11.3%; 30/05/2018 – BMO ‘ENCOURAGED’ SOME OF U.S. BANK REGULATION BEING REVISITED; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI) by 81.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 634,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 144,288 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, down from 778,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Ryerson Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.19M market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 85,626 shares traded. Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) has declined 33.11% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical RYI News: 04/04/2018 – RYERSON BUYS FANELLO INDUSTRIES; 14/05/2018 – Portolan Capital Management LLC Exits Ryerson Holding; 11/05/2018 – Penn Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ryerson Holding; 05/03/2018 – Ryerson Holding 4Q Rev $810.6M; 03/04/2018 – Ryerson Anticipates Higher Tons Sold and Avg Selling Prices Compared to Both Prior Qtr and Prior Yr Periods; 05/03/2018 – Correct: Ryerson Holding 4Q EPS 0c, Not 46c; 04/04/2018 – Ryerson Acquires Fanello Industries; 03/04/2018 – Ryerson Holding Sees 1Q Rev $930M-$950M; 05/03/2018 Ryerson Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 04/04/2018 – RYERSON HOLDING – ACQUIRED FANELLO INDUSTRIES , A PRIVATELY-OWNED METAL SERVICE COMPANY LOCATED IN LAVONIA, GEORGIA

Analysts await Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 288.24% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.17 per share. RYI’s profit will be $24.94M for 3.25 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Ryerson Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Since April 8, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $111,001 activity. The insider Burbach Michael bought $33,960. Orth John E bought $13,425 worth of stock or 1,875 shares.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Venator Materials Plc by 724,054 shares to 973,005 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 352,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 634,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold RYI shares while 22 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 13.08 million shares or 1.61% less from 13.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 1,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 24,669 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Co stated it has 0% in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). State Street Corporation owns 275,957 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% stake. Van Eck Assocs accumulated 29,074 shares. Towle And holds 2.33M shares. Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0% in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) or 18,236 shares. Federated Pa holds 727 shares. Victory reported 101,302 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). Campbell Co Adviser Ltd Liability accumulated 16,642 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,049 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI).

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $79.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 29,821 shares to 112,862 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,717 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).