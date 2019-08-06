Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Holder Trexquant Investment LP Increased Position; Reliance Steel (Plus) Aluminum (RS) Market Value Rose While American International Group Trimmed by $760,050 Its Stake

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 354.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 14,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 18,296 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 4,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.87. About 457,836 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 28/03/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL CFO FLYNN SPEAKS AT NATIONAL BANK EVENT; 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 04/05/2018 – PAINTED PONY ENERGY LTD PONY.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$2.75 FROM C$2.50; 30/05/2018 – BMO SEES C$185 MILLION EXPENSE SAVINGS FROM RESTRUCTURING COST; 02/04/2018 – GREIF INC GEF.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 04/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS CONFIDENT THERE WILL BE A POSTIVE CONCLUSION TO NAFTA NEGOTIATIONS; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO AIMS TO IMPROVE EXPENSE-TO-REVENUE RATIO `EVEN FASTER’; 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel (Plus) Aluminum (RS) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 8,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 147,216 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, down from 155,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel (Plus) Aluminum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $96.64. About 527,412 shares traded or 11.20% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 30,733 shares to 18,263 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 27,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,248 shares, and cut its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.98 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $131.97M for 12.20 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.94% negative EPS growth.

