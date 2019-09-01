Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Holder Lincluden Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $838,050; As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Value Declined, Loews Trimmed Its Stake

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35M, down from 585,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 1.34 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 11,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 566,169 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.36 million, down from 577,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.63. About 519,341 shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 28/05/2018 – BMO Financial: Confident Exposures Identified Related to Customer Data Have Been Closed Off; 10/04/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ROOTS CORP ROOT.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$16 FROM C$14; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PAINTED PONY ENERGY LTD PONY.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$2.75 FROM C$2.50; 10/04/2018 – MONSANTO CO MON.N : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 15,241 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.04% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 424,540 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc invested in 0.02% or 41,940 shares. 38,267 were accumulated by Kenmare Capital Prns Limited Liability Com. Fosun Interest Ltd accumulated 43,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Fulton Savings Bank Na reported 0.07% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Intl Grp owns 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 139,976 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 531,153 shares. Winslow Asset Management Inc has invested 1.88% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 467,995 are owned by Principal. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks invested 0.56% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Legacy Private Tru Co owns 47,150 shares. Elk Creek Prtn Ltd accumulated 0.22% or 107,185 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 9,168 shares.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $184.14 million for 10.77 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laureate Education I by 35,000 shares to 476,000 shares, valued at $7.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.