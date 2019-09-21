Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Holder Ing Groep Nv Has Lowered Its Holding; Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Stock Value Rose While Samlyn Capital Raised Holding

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 85.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 33,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $415,000, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 405,304 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 04/05/2018 – BMO Economics Report: Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region Expansion to Accelerate; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL 2Q CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 10/05/2018 – Kroger to Participate in BMO 13th Annual Farm to Market Conference; 09/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC CHUY.O : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $27; 14/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 30/05/2018 – BMO U.S. Banking Profit Rises 46% — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD FM.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$26 FROM C$24; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL 2Q RECOVERY OF CREDIT LOSSES C$160.0M; 13/04/2018 – BMO INVESTMENT STRATEGIST BRIAN BELSKI ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 28/03/2018 – SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LTD SAR.AX : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 29.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 981,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 4.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.18 million, up from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 1.06 million shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 30/05/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Look out Ally, Santander Consumer: Here comes Fiat Chrysler; 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold SC shares while 75 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 100.73 million shares or 4.83% less from 105.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 48,931 were accumulated by Gam Hldg Ag. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 14,928 shares. Hsbc Public Limited stated it has 8,798 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 209,500 shares. Moreover, Nomura has 0.01% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Mackenzie Fin Corporation has 71,364 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 2.85M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 20,486 shares. 233,297 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Pnc Svcs Group Inc Inc owns 27,196 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited reported 14,137 shares. 55,792 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. First Mercantile owns 1,770 shares. Csat Advisory LP owns 662 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 565,882 shares to 183,328 shares, valued at $23.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,965 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

