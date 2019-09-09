Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Holder Apg Asset Management Nv Has Lifted Stake by $16.45 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Pdl Biopharma (PDLI) Share Price Declined, Citadel Advisors Increased Position by $7.48 Million

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 48.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 249,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 765,030 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.00 million, up from 515,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $69.91. About 511,494 shares traded or 9.24% up from the average. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 04/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS INC WCN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 28/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL – BELIEVE FRAUDSTERS ORIGINATED ATTACK FROM OUTSIDE COUNTRY; 07/05/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Report Finds that Majority of Small Business Owners Missing Opportunities to Fund Innovation; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 21/03/2018 – BMO Global Asset Management (Asia) Limited Announces BMO ETF Dividends; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-BMO Global appoints Bart Kuíjpers head of fiduciary management business; 10/04/2018 – CLEARPOOL SAYS BMO TO HAVE ACCESS TO CO’S SMART ORDER ROUTER, PROVIDING CROSS-BORDER ACCESS TO US AND CANADIAN EQUITY MARKETS; 27/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 09/05/2018 – QUEBECOR INC QBRb.TO : BMO RAISES TO C$30 FROM C$28.50

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pdl Biopharma Inc (PDLI) by 16837.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 2.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.00% . The hedge fund held 2.51M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33M, up from 14,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pdl Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.21. About 1.10 million shares traded. PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) has risen 14.74% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PDLI News: 08/03/2018 – PDL BioPharma 4Q EPS 15c; 08/03/2018 – PDL BioPharma 4Q Net $22.3M; 08/03/2018 – PDL BioPharma 4Q Rev $68M; 04/04/2018 – PDL BioPharma Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 09/04/2018 – PDL BIOPHARMA HOLDER SAYS ENCOURAGED BY SHLOMO YANAI NOMINATION; 09/04/2018 – PDL BioPharma Shareholder, SevenSaoi Capital, Comments on the Nomination of Shlomo Yanai to the PDL Board of Directors and Delivers Letter to the Board Outlining Significant Concerns; 09/04/2018 – SEVENSAOI CAPITAL – SEVENSAOI’S LETTER TO BOARD OF PDL BIOPHARMA DETAILS 3 MAIN AREAS OF CONCERN, LIKE POOR CAPITAL ALLOCATION, ACQUISITION PRACTICES; 01/05/2018 – HORIZON OIL SAYS REPORTS THAT PDL 10 CANCELLED ARE FALSE; 09/05/2018 – PDL BioPharma 1Q Rev $38.5M; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in PDL BioPharma

More notable recent Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 of the Best Financial Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BMO Financial Q3 earnings, PCL rise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Attractive Stocks Trading Close to 52-Week Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NHI to Participate in the BMO 14th Annual Real Estate Conference – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Veritas goes from bear to bull on BMO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 187,700 shares to 4.99M shares, valued at $104.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 2.37 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,080 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 299,458 shares to 746,242 shares, valued at $43.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Fds (NORW) by 67,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,034 shares, and cut its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (Put) (NYSE:SFS).