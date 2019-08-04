Bank Hawaii (BOH) Stock Value Rose While Hendershot Investments Upped Stake by $893,490; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Raised Holding in Cass Information Sys (CASS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cass Information Sys (CASS) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 15,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.07M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cass Information Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $738.66M market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.85. About 31,174 shares traded. Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) has declined 8.87% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CASS News: 29/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 ENH rating to Central Cass PSD 17, ND’s Certificates of lndebtedness; 26/05/2018 – Inquisitr: WWE Rumors: Sad Update On Big Cass’ Injury Ahead Of `Money In The Bank,’ Per `PWInsider’; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems Raises Dividend to 26c Vs. 24c; 10/04/2018 – Cass Information Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cass Information Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASS); 20/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Pagel: More money for road improvements headed to Berrien, Cass counties; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Cass Information; 14/03/2018 Cass Sunstein Wins Holberg Prize; 14/05/2018 – CASS EXPECTS CHINA GDP TO GROW ABOUT 6.7% IN 2018: SEC. NEWS; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Enh Rating To Central Cass Psd 17, Nd’s Certificates Of Indebtedness

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 36,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $82.41. About 151,827 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $464,423 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab holds 367,560 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Llc stated it has 8,666 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). American Gru invested in 0.02% or 82,210 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 0.02% or 8,313 shares. Northern holds 0.01% or 435,220 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Macquarie Group holds 287,676 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. M&R Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 7,719 shares or 0% of the stock. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Ltd has invested 0.01% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Natl Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.14% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 8,618 shares. Btim has invested 0.39% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 36,510 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 5.66, from 6.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold CASS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 7.22 million shares or 49.52% less from 14.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). Texas-based King Luther Corporation has invested 0.02% in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). Proshare Advisors Lc holds 0.05% or 183,326 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp invested in 26,852 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 0% invested in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) for 511 shares. California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.34% in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). Atlanta Management L L C accumulated 0.09% or 384,513 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company accumulated 0.03% or 26,118 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Incorporated holds 0% or 11,831 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Riverbridge Prns Lc owns 363,139 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 32,763 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 2,996 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 20,409 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.