Bank Hawaii (BOH) Shareholder Hendershot Investments Has Upped Stake by $893,490; Haverford Financial Services Upped Dollar General (DG) Position by $2.03 Million

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 236.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 17,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 24,259 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 7,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $156.2. About 27,114 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 36,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $84.83. About 5,482 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 1.25M shares. Sun Life Fin accumulated 0.01% or 445 shares. Amp Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). First Allied Advisory Inc holds 0.04% or 8,799 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated holds 6,371 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 202,251 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.02% or 200 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 381,063 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 3,352 were accumulated by Mariner. Sei Invests Co reported 185,462 shares. Farmers Merchants Incorporated reported 109 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited invested in 164,180 shares. 9,941 were reported by Zacks Management. Diamond Hill Inc has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,656 shares to 139,229 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,009 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

