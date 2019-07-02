Bank Hawaii (BOH) Shareholder Hendershot Investments Boosted Holding by $893,490 as Stock Value Declined; Gopro (GPRO) Shareholder Tenor Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $827.20 million market cap company. It closed at $5.38 lastly. It is down 33.63% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 05/04/2018 – GoPro Appoints Eve Saltman Vice President, Corporate/Business Development and General Counsel; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 24.3 PCT VS 32.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO salary slashed to $1 after poor 2017; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – GoPro Launches Camera Trade-Up Program for HERO6 Black and Fusion Cameras; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss $76.3M; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO sees salary slashed to $1 after dire 2017

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 162,679 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has declined 6.72% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Amalgamated Bankshares holds 17,588 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 490,434 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt stated it has 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 175,961 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 185,771 shares. Nomura Holding Inc holds 0% or 1,238 shares. 327,300 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Stifel Financial has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Atwood & Palmer invested in 0% or 300 shares. 20 are held by Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated. Grp Incorporated invested in 73,285 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

More notable recent GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GoPro (GPRO) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GoPro (GPRO) Down 12.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are Brighter Days Ahead for Ambarella? – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Really Risky Side of Twilio Stock Nobody Wants to Talk About – Investorplace.com” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GoPro (GPRO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn) by 6.82 million shares to 38.62M shares, valued at $76.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gopro Inc (Prn) by 3.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bank of Hawaii CEO to get $2M incentive bonus, 3% base pay raise – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on February 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About iRobot Corporation (IRBT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “US Stocks Mixed on Monday, Tech Leads Gains – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America Advisors, a Switzerland-based fund reported 36,613 shares. State Street owns 1.64 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 153 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon invested in 565,472 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii reported 22,737 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Communication has invested 0.02% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Capital Fund Management holds 0% or 5,800 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Liability owns 2,765 shares. Citigroup stated it has 14,816 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Leavell Inv Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Principal Fin Group, Iowa-based fund reported 199,454 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 33,897 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 37,193 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH).