Bank Hawaii (BOH) Market Value Rose While Massachusetts Financial Services Company Raised Position; Page Arthur B Increased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $786,760

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 125.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 442 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Could Trump’s Amazon-Bashing Give HQ2 Finalists Second Thoughts? Hardly. — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Regains No. 2 Title as One Analyst Eyes $1 Trillion Value; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 26/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t break out advertising sales but loops it under the “other” category, which grew 139 percent year-over-year; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 19/03/2018 – Celebrity Fortnite gamer Ninja applauds Amazon’s ‘incredible play’ on Twitch; 02/05/2018 – Sangam Iyer: AMAZON MAKES FORMAL OFFER TO BUY 60% STAKE IN FLIPKART – CNBC-TV18, CITING SOURCES– RTRS $AMZN #Flipkart; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-car Delivery For Prime Members Using Amazon Key — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building a smart home robot; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON IS HIRING A FORMER FDA OFFICIAL TO WORK ON ITS SECRETIVE HEALTH TECH BUSINESS

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 35.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 107,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 414,084 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.66 million, up from 306,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $82.35. About 193,931 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 1.7% or 673,793 shares. Bragg Finance Advsr holds 0.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,225 shares. Oppenheimer Inc stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 267,072 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Fulton Bank Na stated it has 0.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Natixis LP stated it has 122,693 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Foxhaven Asset Mgmt LP has 60,868 shares for 5.46% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Oh reported 161,985 shares or 3.24% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northeast Invest Mngmt has 5.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 34,460 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 1.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,119 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 0.12% or 464 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management invested in 319 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 5,776 are owned by Trexquant Limited Partnership. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.28% or 3,795 shares. Moreover, Ruggie Capital has 4.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,288 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 372 shares. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Victory Cap Management invested in 0.19% or 1.06M shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa holds 36,613 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). South Dakota Council stated it has 10,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Limited Liability stated it has 59,757 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 8,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 125,796 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Legal & General Group Inc Plc holds 57,003 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp stated it has 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Llc reported 0.25% stake.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 19,101 shares to 24,456 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 1.45M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).