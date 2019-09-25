Bank Hawaii (BOH) Holder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose; Stag Industrial (STAG) Shares Rose While Delphi Management Cut by $633,090 Its Stake

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Stag Industrial (STAG) by 38.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 21,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 34,360 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, down from 55,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Stag Industrial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 2.46 million shares traded or 169.32% up from the average. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 5,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 17,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, down from 22,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $85.71. About 18,370 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c

Analysts await Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 2.21% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BOH’s profit will be $56.47 million for 15.42 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Hawaii Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.71% negative EPS growth.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $962.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endava Plc by 340,825 shares to 625,911 shares, valued at $25.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 19,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $111.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) by 10,501 shares to 24,140 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kemet Corp. (NYSE:KEM) by 27,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

Analysts await STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STAG’s profit will be $58.49 million for 15.77 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by STAG Industrial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

