Bank Hawaii (BOH) Holder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $440,750; Essex Financial Services Has Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $393,212

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 1,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 60,665 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01 million, down from 62,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $223.18. About 27.74M shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Apple is having an event this month to “hear creative new ideas for teachers and students.”; 17/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Supports the Launch of Apple Business Chat; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates Entry-Level 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil-Stylus Functionality; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 07/04/2018 – Jersey City is raising its profile as an alternative to New York City, given its closeness to the Big Apple and more reasonable prices; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 5,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 17,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, down from 22,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $86.64. About 220,704 shares traded or 7.20% up from the average. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $962.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,775 shares to 60,225 shares, valued at $10.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 8,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Analysts await Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 2.21% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BOH’s profit will be $56.47 million for 15.58 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Hawaii Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold BOH shares while 79 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.37 million shares or 12.92% more from 29.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs reported 3,963 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv has 0.01% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). California State Teachers Retirement reported 64,197 shares. Blair William & Comm Il reported 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Gradient Lc reported 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). The New York-based Mufg Americas has invested 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 60 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Ser Co Ma has invested 0.02% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). M&T Retail Bank Corp reported 2,506 shares stake. Meeder Asset has 418 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 931 shares. Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 36,500 shares stake. Lord Abbett Co Limited Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 286,236 shares.

More notable recent Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of Hawaii declares $0.65 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) CEO Peter Ho on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt owns 11,078 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. 46,010 are owned by Carderock Capital. Nexus Management Inc accumulated 139,804 shares or 3.83% of the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc Inc has 3.44% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 56,347 shares. Holt Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Prns Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peavine Cap Limited Com has 6,996 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 648,507 are owned by Investec Asset Management Ltd. Hap Trading has 243,681 shares. 206,784 are held by Regentatlantic Capital Lc. Moreover, Voya Invest Management Ltd has 2.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Logan Cap has invested 4.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins holds 10.35 million shares or 2.54% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hillhouse Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.81% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealthcare Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 1,747 shares stake.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apple Has $210B In Cash, So Why Did It Just Borrow $7B? – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analysts praise Apple TV+ pricing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple bear cuts target on cycle weakness – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $338.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fdsinc (VOOG) by 2,210 shares to 15,442 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Usa Min Vol (USMV).