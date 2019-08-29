Bank Hapoalim Bm Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $622,206; Profund Advisors Trimmed By $934,167 Its Southern Co (SO) Position

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 9.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Hapoalim Bm acquired 5,318 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 59,474 shares with $7.01 million value, up from 54,156 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 17.41M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6

Profund Advisors Llc decreased Southern Co (SO) stake by 20.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Profund Advisors Llc sold 18,317 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The Profund Advisors Llc holds 70,714 shares with $3.65M value, down from 89,031 last quarter. Southern Co now has $60.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.81. About 5.00M shares traded or 11.95% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR RISES TO 14% FROM 1%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Llc holds 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 9.52M shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 3.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 80,097 were accumulated by Alps Advsr Inc. Kopp Investment Limited has invested 0.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Duncker Streett And Company reported 58,882 shares. Grace & White Ny owns 9,165 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Amer Retail Bank reported 67,702 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 364,813 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 431,327 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Professional Advisory Service accumulated 132,704 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Llc holds 75,084 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Vestor Limited Liability Co holds 4.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 204,396 shares. Forbes J M And Llp owns 142,251 shares. Wealthquest has 13,613 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.83% above currents $135.56 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $132 target in Friday, April 12 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating.

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 5,589 shares to 23,384 valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) stake by 4,943 shares and now owns 129,323 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr was reduced too.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,380 activity. Clark Henry A III bought 2,000 shares worth $100,380.

Among 2 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern has $6000 highest and $48 lowest target. $57’s average target is -1.40% below currents $57.81 stock price. Southern had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell”. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”.

Profund Advisors Llc increased Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 2,594 shares to 13,747 valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) stake by 7,471 shares and now owns 21,518 shares. Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) was raised too.