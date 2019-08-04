Bank Hapoalim Bm Upped Its Stake in Visa (V) as Stock Rose; Kcm Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 48.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 21,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 65,490 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23 million, up from 44,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87 million shares traded or 14.31% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 33,657 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, down from 36,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.11 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corp reported 71,555 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. American Economic Planning Adv reported 2,209 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Caprock Gru holds 4,711 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Alexandria Capital Lc holds 0.19% or 8,075 shares in its portfolio. Alethea Capital Management Limited Co, California-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt has 4.07% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns 14.00M shares. Moneta Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,894 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake. Brown Advisory Secs Lc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Beese Fulmer Inv Inc invested in 0.08% or 2,484 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company owns 0.25% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 851,924 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% stake. Andra Ap holds 8,500 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,825 shares to 29,311 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 26,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 16,391 shares to 4,262 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 389,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,126 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bank invested in 1.14% or 441,790 shares. 3.78 million are held by Schroder Invest Management Grp Inc. 108,869 were reported by Patten & Patten Tn. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.66% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 853,096 shares. Liberty Mgmt Incorporated holds 3.59% or 45,615 shares. The Illinois-based Country Bank has invested 1.75% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cibc Mkts Corporation owns 3.02 million shares for 3.85% of their portfolio. Chilton Inv Ltd stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Piedmont Advsr has 224,446 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Hendley & Company stated it has 6.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 1.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Peoples Fincl Svcs stated it has 77,658 shares or 6.2% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 8.84 million shares or 0.82% of the stock. Qcm Cayman Limited reported 1,403 shares or 4.17% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Limited Company reported 168,487 shares.