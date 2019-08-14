Bank Hapoalim Bm Upped Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $928,115; Cqs Cayman LP Holds Holding in Ambac Finl Group (AMBC)

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,832 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 12,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $151.51. About 1.24M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 435,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $846.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 25,910 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 19/04/2018 – Ambac to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M; 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.88% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Atlas Browninc invested 0.54% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cannell Peter B holds 0.01% or 1,187 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Llc invested 0.15% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Paragon Capital Limited Co owns 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 200 shares. Synovus Corporation has invested 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Baystate Wealth Management Lc accumulated 701 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding owns 3.14 million shares. Moreover, Taylor Frigon Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.79% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fulton Bankshares Na holds 20,265 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Elm Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 6,901 were reported by Holderness Co. Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd stated it has 2,688 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,054 shares to 83,835 shares, valued at $13.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 2,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,942 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBGR).

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Prn) by 9.15M shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $4.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.31M shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn).