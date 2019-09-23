Bank Hapoalim Bm Upped Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Cut American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Holding By $18.62 Million

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) stake by 17.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 211,586 shares as American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 968,552 shares with $85.24 million value, down from 1.18 million last quarter. American Elec Pwr Co Inc now has $46.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $93.32. About 342,968 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 20.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Hapoalim Bm acquired 2,421 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 14,154 shares with $5.15M value, up from 11,733 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $212.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $378.42. About 1.13M shares traded. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/04/2018 – The National UAE: Boeing hits turbulence as Rolls-Royce engine woes accelerate; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL ALSO PROVIDE MATERIALS DEMAND PLANNING AND SPARES SUPPORT FOR AIRLINES; 14/03/2018 – BOEING: QATAR ARMED FORCES SELECTS BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES UNIT; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 09/04/2018 – Boeing’s Tapestry Solutions Sensor Integration Platform Goes Live at BAE Systems; 15/05/2018 – ADAMA TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS PLAN TO PURSUE CONTRACTS WITH BOEING; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s Gain Leads Dow as Forecast Boost Eases Trade-War Alarms; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: 777 Production Plans Don’t Hinge on Iran; 25/04/2018 – BOEING, GERMAN AEROSPACE COMPANIES PARTNER FOR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE H-47 CHINOOK, A CONTENDER IN STH HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER COMPETITION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 19,273 shares. Everence Mngmt Inc reported 23,310 shares. Bowling Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 12,437 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lc reported 958 shares stake. Pnc Serv Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Mackenzie Financial accumulated 110,907 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 5,393 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0% stake. Hallmark Capital Inc has 24,140 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Carroll Fin Associate Inc holds 5,064 shares. 14,553 are held by Jane Street Grp Llc. Donaldson Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Linscomb Williams, Texas-based fund reported 3,352 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 62 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Electric Power has $10500 highest and $78 lowest target. $93.40’s average target is 0.09% above currents $93.32 stock price. American Electric Power had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 16. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 12 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 20 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Monday, April 8.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.55M for 19.44 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 511,694 shares to 2.05M valued at $158.58M in 2019Q2. It also upped Atlantica Yield Plc stake by 160,251 shares and now owns 1.70 million shares. Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 14.82% above currents $378.42 stock price. Boeing had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wolfe Research downgraded The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, July 25. Wolfe Research has “Peer Perform” rating and $39300 target. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $37000 target in Monday, May 13 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, July 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Michigan-based Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has invested 0% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). King Wealth accumulated 18,320 shares. Research & Management Company invested in 700 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). 177,313 were accumulated by Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il. 9,867 are held by Retail Bank Of Hawaii. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 74,624 shares. Blume Management holds 0.01% or 75 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter reported 0% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Lvm Cap Mgmt Mi has 4.37% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Rockland Trust Commerce invested 0.17% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 12,687 shares. Holt Advsr Lc Dba Holt Prns LP invested in 1,300 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Graham Capital Management Lp holds 25,000 shares. Drexel Morgan And Com has invested 0.25% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA).