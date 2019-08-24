Bank Hapoalim Bm Raised Visa (V) Holding By $3.33 Million; Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Paramount Resources Cl A (TSE:POU), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Paramount Resources Cl A has $13 highest and $7.5 lowest target. $10’s average target is 76.68% above currents $5.66 stock price. Paramount Resources Cl A had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Altacorp on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Scotia Capital to “Sell”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) earned “Hold” rating by Desjardins Securities on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Hold” rating by IBC given on Thursday, March 7. See Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) latest ratings:

08/03/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $9.5 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $7.5 Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $11 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $9 Maintain

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 48.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Hapoalim Bm acquired 21,320 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 65,490 shares with $10.23 million value, up from 44,170 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $392.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99M shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean

The stock decreased 5.98% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $5.66. About 228,654 shares traded. Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company has market cap of $737.67 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Principal Properties, Strategic Investments, and Corporate. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 7.61% above currents $175.23 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, July 18. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity. $171,130 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was bought by MORRISON DENISE M.