Bank Hapoalim Bm Raised Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Holding By $394,797; AXION VENTURES ORDINARY SHARES CAN (AXNVF) Shorts Increased By 163.41%

AXION VENTURES INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:AXNVF) had an increase of 163.41% in short interest. AXNVF’s SI was 10,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 163.41% from 4,100 shares previously. With 66,100 avg volume, 0 days are for AXION VENTURES INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:AXNVF)’s short sellers to cover AXNVF’s short positions. It closed at $0.4148 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) stake by 152.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Hapoalim Bm acquired 2,483 shares as Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG)’s stock declined 8.75%. The Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 4,113 shares with $657,000 value, up from 1,630 last quarter. Simon Ppty Group Inc New now has $47.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $153.26. About 251,051 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased Spdr Series Trust (XHE) stake by 4,549 shares to 256,209 valued at $20.97 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) stake by 8,221 shares and now owns 22,400 shares. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caxton Associates LP holds 7,063 shares. Synovus Fincl has 2,109 shares. Sarasin And Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.29% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 21,935 shares. Garland Capital holds 2.43% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 21,425 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa has invested 0.36% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Td Asset owns 113,545 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,773 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.17% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) accumulated 0.19% or 72,964 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 59,588 shares. Scotia Inc accumulated 0.02% or 9,807 shares. 113,687 are owned by Corda Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc. First Allied Advisory Services reported 1,971 shares stake. 87,537 were accumulated by Voloridge Investment Mgmt Lc.

