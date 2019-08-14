Bank Hapoalim Bm Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $509,646 as Shares Rose; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Position by $8.49 Million as Stock Rose

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 31.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 5,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 20,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 15,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $109.34. About 12.24M shares traded or 8.58% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Net Interest Income $13.5B; 14/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan head of blockchain announces new start-up; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 15/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG PBBG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13.5 FROM EUR 12.6; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – MERLIN MRL.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.51 EUROS; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON INCREASE IN REPORT; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 59.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 51,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, down from 86,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 12.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – This statement by $FB is incredibly disingenuous. Users ARE the product. They are sold to advertisers, which is how FB generates revenue. If the company publicly denies users are the product, it has not yet come to Jesus; 16/04/2018 – Single sign-in services from tech giants such as Google and Facebook make it easy to sign in to a lot of different sites without remembering different usernames and passwords for each one; 10/04/2018 – Vietnam activists question Facebook on suppressing dissent; 29/03/2018 – Facebook is cutting third-party data providers out of ad targeting to clean up its act:; 04/05/2018 – SF Chronicle: Sources: Facebook weighing ad-free subscription option; 07/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS INTRODUCING VIDEO CHAT IN MESSENGER LITE; 26/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB); 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK MUST COMPLETELY CHANGE THE WAY IT REQUESTS USERS’ PERMISSION TO USE THEIR DATA; 09/04/2018 – #DeleteFacebook — VPN.com Takes Protest of Cambridge Analytica Scandal to U.S. Capitol & Facebook’s Headquarters; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS TO REUTERS IN INTERVIEW

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 21,557 shares to 64,353 shares, valued at $18.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,384 shares, and cut its stake in Gazit Globe Ltd (NYSE:GZT).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Co owns 394,528 shares. Forte Ltd Adv reported 0.69% stake. Farmers Bancshares has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership owns 726,585 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Inc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,396 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 3.29% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Polaris Greystone Group Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 9,021 shares. Willis Invest Counsel stated it has 167,400 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.2% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 782,681 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.33% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Florida-based Cumberland Advisors has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Altavista Wealth has 44,725 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Llc reported 83,288 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Portland Glob Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,665 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blb&B Ltd Llc has 0.49% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 1.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Van Hulzen Asset invested in 1.87% or 41,594 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa has invested 0.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oak Associates Limited Oh accumulated 256,688 shares. Covington Cap Management invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cullinan Assoc Inc holds 126,600 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. First State Bank Sioux Falls has 1.12% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,979 shares. 11,073 are held by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt. Country Club Communications Na invested in 4,468 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Homrich And Berg owns 8,679 shares. Bankshares Hapoalim Bm invested in 15,483 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 2.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc holds 9,137 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. King Luther Cap Mgmt holds 0.38% or 301,149 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.28 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.