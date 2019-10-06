Bank Hapoalim Bm Position in Boeing Co (BA) Boosted by $878,823; Westchester Capital Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed by $766,878

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 91,872 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31 million, down from 97,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 2,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 14,154 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 04/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) – JET AIRWAYS SIGNS UP ADDITIONAL 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT TAKING THE TOTAL ORDER TO 150 AIRCRAFT; 07/03/2018 – RPT-Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 11/04/2018 – BOEING & SIAEC ALSO FINALIZE PACTS FOR BAPAS TO ENTER FULL OPS; 13/03/2018 – Brazil Said to See Boeing-Embraer Deal Hurt by U.S. Steel Tariff; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Airbus fights to defend A330 as order decisions loom

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $407.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 8,221 shares to 22,400 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,274 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98 million and $255.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 5,690 shares to 5,846 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 8,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).