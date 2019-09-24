Bank Hapoalim Bm Lowered United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake By $356,998; Full House Resorts Has 0.78 Sentiment

Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.60, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 7 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 9 reduced and sold their positions in Full House Resorts Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 10.86 million shares, up from 10.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Full House Resorts Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 16.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 3,466 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 16,950 shares with $1.75M value, down from 20,416 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $101.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 902,239 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Parsons Ri has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Merchants Corp has 6,537 shares. Schroder holds 0.03% or 297,342 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth accumulated 505 shares. Eqis Cap Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 3,772 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Llc has 17,342 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Veritable Lp reported 27,692 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited accumulated 7,142 shares. Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 45,447 shares. Homrich Berg invested in 20,048 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 69,292 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 11.79M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr Incorporated holds 0.26% or 61,630 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.42 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 3,985 shares to 74,096 valued at $8.19 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) stake by 1,953 shares and now owns 3,568 shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (SKYY) was raised too.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UPS unveils ‘major redesign’ of driver uniforms as part of ‘company-wide transformation’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Expands Foreign Trade Zone Management And Consulting Services – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Sleepy Session as Earnings Lurk Ahead – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Drivers Don A Uniform Upgrade After 100 Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $44,400 activity.

Analysts await Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. FLL’s profit will be $1.87 million for 7.36 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Full House Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Las Vegas M&A picks up – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Full House Resorts: Concerns Are Mounting – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Enters Agreements to Offer Sports Betting in Indiana and Colorado Through a Partnership with Full House Resorts – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Full House Resorts Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel and Rising Star Casino Resort – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Smarkets Secures Market Access for Online Sports Betting in Indiana and Colorado Through Partnership With Full House Resorts – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $55.05 million. The firm owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and 2 casino bars. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has approximately 17,000 square feet of gaming space, 24 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as 807 slot and video poker machines, 12 table games, a steakhouse, and 4 casual-dining outlets.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. for 1.12 million shares. Park West Asset Management Llc owns 1.30 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Pine Capital Llc has 0.1% invested in the company for 140,515 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.06% in the stock. Fairpointe Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 223,232 shares.