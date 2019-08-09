Bank Hapoalim Bm Lowered Gazit Globe LTD (GZT) Position by $2.70 Million; Bronson Point Management Has Trimmed Stake in Timkensteel (TMST) by $870,000 as Share Value Declined

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 245,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Gazit Globe Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GZT News: 28/05/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD – SAME PROPERTY NOI FOR GROUP IN QUARTER INCREASED BY 3.7% COMPARED TO SAME QUARTER IN 2017; 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Economic FFO $48M, or 25c/Share; 02/05/2018 – Gazit-Globe Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 28/05/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD GZT.TA SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR ILS 3.68; 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 27/03/2018 – GAZIT-GLOBE APPOINTS EHUD ARNON CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Gazit-Globe Reports Strong Financial Results in 2017; 24/05/2018 – GAZIT SEES NO MATERIAL EFFECT ON OPS/RESULTS FROM REG SHR SALES; 29/03/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD SAYS BOARD APPROVED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 GAZIT-GLOBE: AMOUNT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $300M FROM $360M

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 255,831 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 153,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,185 shares to 17,832 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

