Bank Hapoalim Bm Lifted Its Visa (V) Position by $3.33 Million; As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Share Price Rose, Contrarian Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $568,015

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 52.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 16,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 14,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 31,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.56. About 844,545 shares traded or 97.54% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 48.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 21,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 65,490 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23 million, up from 44,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $180.94. About 3.59M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Braskem S A (NYSE:BAK) by 15,221 shares to 3.36 million shares, valued at $86.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Key Energy Svcs Inc Del.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 389,104 shares to 193,126 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (DBGR) by 12,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,649 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company owns 225 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 1.28% or 1.22 million shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 64,547 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eqis holds 14,347 shares. Qcm Cayman Ltd holds 1,403 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Holdg Lc has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 19,009 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department has 5,768 shares. The Louisiana-based Summit Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com owns 1,754 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price, Colorado-based fund reported 37,332 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 26,221 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Weitz Invest Mngmt Inc holds 3.95% or 610,270 shares. Lau Llc accumulated 5,746 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Orrstown Fin Service holds 2.39% or 10,924 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Limited Co has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).