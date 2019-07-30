Bank Hapoalim Bm Lifted Its Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) as Market Value Rose; Advisory Services Network Has Increased Its Agilent Technologies (A) Holding

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 98.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $199. About 1.07 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B)

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 758.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 7,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,927 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, up from 923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $70.37. About 2.46M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Cash Dividend of 14.9 Cents per Share; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI Provides Capillary Electrophoresis-Based Technology for Analysis of Molecules; 30/03/2018 – FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q EPS 63c

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gazit Globe Ltd (NYSE:GZT) by 245,000 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $16.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 11,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,528 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Tru accumulated 1,740 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 32,203 shares. Barnett & Co owns 306 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Neumann Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.48% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 9,565 are owned by Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ent accumulated 12 shares. Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Mngmt Lc has invested 0.32% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Alta Capital Ltd Liability holds 1.11% or 107,211 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Mgmt Llc reported 12,365 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division reported 59,402 shares. Howland Cap Ltd Co has 12,205 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Lvw Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ima Wealth holds 0.94% or 13,778 shares. New York-based Hrt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $685,454 activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider McMullen Michael R. sold $1.31M.

