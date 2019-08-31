Bank Hapoalim Bm Increased Its Visa (V) Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Hollow Brook Wealth Management Cut Stake by $379,665

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 3,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 50,245 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, down from 53,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 48.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 21,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 65,490 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23 million, up from 44,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 4,943 shares to 129,323 shares, valued at $9.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 2,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,942 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 1.1% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 8,029 shares. 328 were accumulated by Atwood And Palmer Incorporated. Kensico Corporation holds 8.8% or 2.86 million shares. Benin Management has 4.79% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Summit Wealth Lc accumulated 0.1% or 2,275 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated accumulated 0.33% or 1.63 million shares. Security Tru reported 24,073 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies stated it has 1.5% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kemper Master Retirement Tru invested in 3.18% or 32,100 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Com owns 0.06% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 9,899 shares. Berkshire Hathaway reported 10.56 million shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.13% or 76,079 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Llc reported 2.16% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Trust Com Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rbo & Co Ltd Co owns 5,126 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glynn Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 12,280 shares. Invest Of America holds 3.76% or 199,365 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 4.51 million shares. Baskin Fincl holds 3.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 177,441 shares. Fdx Incorporated stated it has 0.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allen Holding New York holds 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3,344 shares. Moreover, Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,326 shares. Kj Harrison And Prtnrs Inc holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 37,906 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 251.56 million shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 250,260 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 0.91% or 126,918 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 9,027 shares. 178,371 were reported by Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Com. Independent Invsts has invested 2.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Finance Advantage reported 800 shares stake.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.