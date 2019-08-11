Bank Hapoalim Bm Increased Its Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Market Value Rose; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Lifted Its Cintas (CTAS) Stake

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 164.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 3,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 5,413 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 2,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 16,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 101,610 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.54 million, up from 84,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $263.42. About 239,018 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBGR) by 12,931 shares to 28,649 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gazit Globe Ltd (NYSE:GZT) by 245,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46M shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Friess Associate Lc stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). B Riley Wealth reported 0.4% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hendershot Invs holds 0.05% or 616 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 6,459 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.23% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Baker Ellis Asset Lc holds 1,539 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cibc World Corporation owns 321,687 shares. 22,340 are owned by Oakwood Management Lc Ca. 6,717 were accumulated by Plancorp Limited Com. Thomas White Ltd owns 0.21% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,763 shares. S R Schill And Associate, a Washington-based fund reported 4,751 shares. First Manhattan invested in 273,349 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa holds 0.12% or 3,125 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability holds 0.75% or 50,295 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $956,026 activity. FROOMAN THOMAS E sold $351,106 worth of stock. Thompson Michael Lawrence sold $200,600 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,156 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group reported 3,486 shares stake. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Wade G W &, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,482 shares. Three Peaks Management Limited Liability Company owns 13,576 shares. Us Bank De holds 78,013 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 41,574 shares. 235,498 are held by Jennison Limited Liability Corp. Scott & Selber reported 2,150 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, Lionstone Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 7.64% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 82,670 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 19,417 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 4,835 are owned by Next Century Growth Limited Liability Com. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 27,211 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Tn reported 17 shares.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 48,647 shares to 120,996 shares, valued at $10.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 35,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,074 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).