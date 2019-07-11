Bank Hapoalim Bm Holding in Gazit Globe LTD (GZT) Has Cut by $2.70 Million as Stock Were Volatile; Van Berkom & Associates Trimmed Its Position in Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) by $889,238 as Share Value Declined

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 6,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 396,264 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.01 million, down from 402,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $129.66. About 278,866 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 245,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23M, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Gazit Globe Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GZT News: 14/03/2018 GAZIT-GLOBE: AMOUNT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $300M FROM $360M; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 27/03/2018 – GAZIT-GLOBE APPOINTS EHUD ARNON CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Gazit-Globe Reports Strong Financial Results in 2017; 28/05/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD GZT.TA SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR ILS 3.68; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 24/05/2018 – GAZIT SEES NO MATERIAL EFFECT ON OPS/RESULTS FROM REG SHR SALES; 02/05/2018 – Gazit-Globe Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Loss $138M

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,369 shares to 5,413 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $224.03M for 13.07 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sectoral Asset Management holds 0.05% or 2,881 shares. Vanguard has invested 0.05% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Paloma stated it has 4,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Co holds 0.2% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 7,010 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,080 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 82 shares. Dupont Cap Management reported 16,809 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.41% or 16,279 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 12,043 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Company reported 4,010 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.25% or 594,988 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust reported 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Schroder Invest invested in 0.06% or 292,928 shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.59% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 61,519 shares. Regions Fincl invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).