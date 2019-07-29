Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $832,143; Stock Value Declined; As Ericsson (ERIC) Stock Price Declined, Primecap Management Company Lowered Its Holding by $1.43 Million

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 164.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 3,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,413 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 2,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.36 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 158,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 132.81 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22B, down from 132.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 3.96M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 19.17% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi Assocs holds 1.46% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 13,800 shares. Foundry Ltd owns 2,327 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Colorado-based Advisors Asset has invested 0.36% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cutter Brokerage holds 0.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 987 shares. Kistler stated it has 0.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Captrust Fin Advisors invested 0.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 3,126 shares in its portfolio. Meritage accumulated 20,419 shares. Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 95 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 0.39% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.29% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc Ct has invested 4.63% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 23,113 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability reported 5,200 shares. Ami has 4,591 shares.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 4,943 shares to 129,323 shares, valued at $9.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,263 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 969,985 shares to 23.86M shares, valued at $2.29 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 96,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).