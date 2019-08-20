Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Upped Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Share Value Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Held by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 164.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 3,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 5,413 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 2,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $240.52. About 2.31M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 64,659 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 57,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $56.29. About 6.30M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 15,186 shares to 15,140 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,384 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.