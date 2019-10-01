Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Upped Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake; Zuckerman Investment Group Boosted Scholastic (SCHL) Position

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 91.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Hapoalim Bm acquired 2,000 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 4,196 shares with $871,000 value, up from 2,196 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $159.16B valuation. The stock decreased 2.39% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $209.57. About 3.30 million shares traded or 13.05% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased Scholastic Corp (SCHL) stake by 7.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc acquired 49,319 shares as Scholastic Corp (SCHL)’s stock declined 14.02%. The Zuckerman Investment Group Llc holds 699,675 shares with $23.26 million value, up from 650,356 last quarter. Scholastic Corp now has $1.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.82. About 100,037 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 30C; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Backs FY18 Rev $1.65B-$1.70B; 06/03/2018 The Genius of Play and Scholastic Inc. Team Up to Promote the Importance of Play; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.35 TO $1.45; 10/04/2018 – Scholastic Unveils New Covers For J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Series, In Celebration Of The 20th Anniversary Of Harry Potter an; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC CORP SCHL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.45 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Resources from Scholastic Help Striving Readers Grow Their Literacy Skills; 12/04/2018 – New Professional Resources from Scholastic Highlight Responsive Literacy and Fluency lnstruction for K-8 Educators

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) stake by 8,230 shares to 5,475 valued at $311,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (XAR) stake by 72,422 shares and now owns 124,481 shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) was reduced too.

Among 19 analysts covering McDonald`s (NYSE:MCD), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. McDonald`s has $25000 highest and $20000 lowest target. $225.79’s average target is 7.74% above currents $209.57 stock price. McDonald`s had 32 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 15 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, May 1. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Friday, June 14. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $20000 target. Stephens maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 29 with “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $21500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. UBS maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral” rating.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) stake by 2,232 shares to 113,384 valued at $17.48 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Central Secs Corp (NYSEMKT:CET) stake by 11,136 shares and now owns 27,789 shares. Csw Industrials Inc was reduced too.

