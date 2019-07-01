Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Trimmed Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding; Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Had 7 Bullish Analysts

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 3.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 3,054 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 83,835 shares with $13.28M value, down from 86,889 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $118.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $152.85. About 3.24 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL

Among 13 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 24 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bernstein on Wednesday, February 13. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, January 11. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 13. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, January 29 by Oppenheimer. See Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc – Common Stock Rating: Nomura 49.0000

28/05/2019 Broker: Inc – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $50.0000 54.0000

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Inc – Common Stock Rating: Stephens \U0026 Co. New Target: $57.0000 52.0000

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

21/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $55 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Maintain

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89 million for 424.58 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maplelane Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.31% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 521,313 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Llc holds 102,135 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V holds 2.48% or 52,966 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technology has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Profund Advsrs Ltd reported 83,332 shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt Inc owns 32,157 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com holds 159,017 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical has invested 0.57% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 18,336 shares. Washington Tru Commerce holds 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,950 shares. Cwm Llc accumulated 0.01% or 2,338 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp holds 7,622 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bollard Group Incorporated Limited reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chemical State Bank has invested 0.3% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Argent Company invested 0.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 44 sales for $39.02 million activity. Shares for $923,058 were sold by Harris Parker. 114 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $17,051 were sold by Roos John Victor. Benioff Marc had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.39 million. $124,269 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, January 9. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $815,800 was made by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 13. Tallapragada Srinivas also sold $53,992 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Weaver Amy E sold $68,011 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, January 22.

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased Spdr Series Trust (XPH) stake by 11,070 shares to 28,135 valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Etf Managers Tr stake by 25,545 shares and now owns 127,438 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

Among 30 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 42 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Goldman Sachs. Societe Generale maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. Credit Suisse maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $175 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Deutsche Bank. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $175 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by BTIG Research. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $175 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Will Salesforce.com’s Gross Profits Be Impacted Due to Tableau Acquisition? – Forbes” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Near-Term Gains Will Be Capped – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tableau Wanted Salesforce Shares, Benioff Tells Cramer: ‘I Can’t Blame Them’ – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.com Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 2.23 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Only This Type of Investor Should Try to Game EA Stock – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity. NOLAN PETER J had bought 100,000 shares worth $4.30M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold Activision Blizzard, Inc. shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate stated it has 25,604 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. North Star Asset Inc owns 9,980 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 25,600 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 11,517 shares. Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Nomura Hldgs has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd has 0.53% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 100,770 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York holds 1,997 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.3% or 14.12 million shares. Axa invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 517,341 shares. Brookmont Cap holds 0.21% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 7,382 shares. Piedmont Invest accumulated 67,663 shares.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. develops and publishes games for video game consoles, personal computers , mobile devices, and online social platforms. The company has market cap of $36.25 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Activision Publishing, Inc., Blizzard Entertainment, Inc., and King Digital Entertainment. It has a 20.75 P/E ratio. The firm develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content through retail channels or digital downloads; and downloadable content.