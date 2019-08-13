Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Raised Stake in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) by $408,153 as Stock Price Rose; As Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Share Value Declined, Holder West Family Investments Cut Holding by $1.53 Million

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 140.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 8,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 13,705 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, up from 5,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 5.43 million shares traded or 1.18% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $9.97 BLN VS $9.10 BLN; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: AMEX CO-BRANDED CARD TO CONTRIBUTE $3.3 BILLION IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – HUERTA RECENTLY COMPLETED A FIVE-YEAR TERM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS WILL FOCUS ON MIAMI-HAVANA, ATLANTA-HAVANA ROUTES; 23/05/2018 – China Yangtze River Delta air quality worsens Jan-Apr -ministry; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Total Rev Per Available Seat Mile 16.77 Cents; 12/03/2018 – DELTA: PROACTIVELY CANCELLED ABOUT 300 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF STORM; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue soars, but profit dented by fuel price, storms; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: [24]7.AI NOTIFIED CYBER INCIDENT ON MARCH 28

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 174,809 shares traded or 6.27% up from the average. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invests Company Ltd owns 25,588 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. West Family Invs Inc reported 250,949 shares stake. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 126,328 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 12,087 shares. Corbyn Invest Management Md owns 210,494 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs reported 0% stake. Stifel Finance Corp owns 233,440 shares. 600 were reported by Regions. Optimum Invest Advisors reported 0.2% stake. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 24,958 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset reported 332,075 shares. 92,995 were reported by Roosevelt Invest Gp. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 122,312 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 18,000 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) or 750 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $495,796 activity. 8,200 shares valued at $98,817 were bought by Efrat Aviv on Friday, May 17.

More notable recent PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PennantPark (PFLT) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PennantPark Floating -1.7% as NAV declines – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Main Street Capital Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Weakness Overblown – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2015 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 16,391 shares to 4,262 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (DBGR) by 12,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,649 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Delta Air Lines to slash flights at Tokyo Narita Airport, increase presence in Haneda – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at SKYW & HA, DAL’s Traffic Report & More – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “West Atlanta housing boom; Delta melting pot (Video) – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James And Assoc has 0.13% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Schroder Invest Mngmt holds 590,336 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 55,133 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.13% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Amica Retiree Med Trust, Rhode Island-based fund reported 3,637 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Co holds 0.02% or 207,884 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Investments Lp holds 0.23% or 339,507 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% or 197 shares. Parkside Bank And Tru holds 0.01% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Quantbot Technologies LP accumulated 37,918 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 10,477 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 6.47 million shares. Investment invested in 1.45% or 23,785 shares.