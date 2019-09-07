Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Raised Position in Visa (V) by $3.33 Million as Stock Price Rose; Maplelane Capital Stake in D R Horton (Call) (DHI) Increased as Stock Price Rose

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (Call) (DHI) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 359,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 480,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.86M, up from 120,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 2.62 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 48.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 21,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 65,490 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23 million, up from 44,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,589 shares to 23,384 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 11,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,528 shares, and cut its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB).

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 20,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 535,000 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (Put) (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.