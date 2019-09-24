Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Raised By $394,797 Its Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Position; Equinix (EQIX)’s Sentiment Is 1.28

Equinix Inc (EQIX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 270 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 211 sold and decreased stakes in Equinix Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 80.69 million shares, up from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Equinix Inc in top ten holdings increased from 25 to 26 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 182 Increased: 200 New Position: 70.

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) stake by 152.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Hapoalim Bm acquired 2,483 shares as Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG)’s stock declined 8.75%. The Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 4,113 shares with $657,000 value, up from 1,630 last quarter. Simon Ppty Group Inc New now has $47.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $153.74. About 302,193 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity

The stock decreased 1.55% or $9.03 during the last trading session, reaching $572.68. About 142,675 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Equinix, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $48.57 billion. It provides data center services to protect and connect the information assets for the enterprises, financial services companies, and content and network providers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It has a 94.7 P/E ratio. The firm provides colocation services and related offerings, including activities space, storage space, cabinets, and power for customersÂ’ colocation needs; interconnection services comprising physical cross connect/direct interconnections, Equinix Internet Exchange, Equinix Cloud Exchange, Equinix Metro Connect, and Internet connectivity services; and managed IT infrastructure services, including installation of customer equipment and cabling, as well as equipment rebooting and power cycling, card swapping, and emergency equipment replacement services.

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 3,517 shares to 2,895 valued at $570,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Gazit Globe Ltd (NYSE:GZT) stake by 729,146 shares and now owns 725,854 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was reduced too.